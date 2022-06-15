Cruzeiro negotiates contract renewal with Pezzolano until the end of 2023; see details | cruise

Cruzeiro and Paulo Pezzolano opened talks to renew the contract. The current contract runs until the end of this year and is on track to be extended until December 2023.

The initiative is a way for the celestial club to shield itself from the harassment by other teams of the Uruguayan professional, who received consultations, including from abroad, a few weeks ago.

According to the ge, the proposal discussed between the parties provides for a salary increase for the professional as of January, in case of access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. There is optimism from the club about the positive outcome of the negotiations. The initial information on the negotiation was disclosed by journalist Samuel Venâncio.

Paulo Pezzolano also welcomes the prospect of doing long-term work with Cruzeiro. The professional is based at the club and in Belo Horizonte, in addition to considering that his style “married” with the work perspective of the SAF commanded by Ronaldo Fenômeno.

1 of 3 Ronaldo and Pezzolano, on Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Ronaldo and Pezzolano, on Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Still according to the geCruzeiro’s football department will also start, in the coming weeks, conversations with players and athlete staff, thinking about extending the bond with professionals who are in the plans for 2023. The certainty of Pezzolano’s permanence, of course, is an important part of this project .

Ronaldo arrived in Belo Horizonte this Wednesday morning, when he accompanied Cruzeiro’s training for the match against Ponte Preta, this Thursday, for the Brazilian Series B. The manager will stay in the capital of Minas Gerais for the next few weeks, actively participating in these negotiations, as well as meeting with political authorities about where the celestial team will play in the coming years.

This Wednesday, Vittorio Medioli, mayor of Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of BH, said he will build a multipurpose arena in the city. The project will be presented to Cruzeiro, which would have no construction costs and could still earn BRL 150 million, according to Medioli.

Also this Wednesday, at the end of the afternoon, Ronaldo met with Romeu Zema, governor of Minas Gerais, and one of the subjects on the agenda is Mineirão. Cruzeiro is still looking for the best costs to play on the spot. The Government of Minas Gerais also wants to reduce monthly costs (about R$ 10 million) with transfers to Minas Arena, the company that manages Gigante da Pampulha.

The Government’s interest is to try to make an agreement with the club viable and present it to Minas Arena, with which it has a contract valid until 2037 – with the possibility of expansion until 2045.