Cruzeiro reaches agreement with Pezzolano and announces renewal until 2023

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Paulo Pezzolano renews contract with Cruzeiro until 2023 With Ronaldo in Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro advanced in the negotiations and renewed, this Wednesday (15), the contract of Paulo Pezzolano. The coach’s new relationship will last until December 2023. The announcement was initially made to the club’s members.

“Thank you very much to Cruzeiro for being here, you are the first to know this, and it was important for me to tell you first. May we all be together in such an important moment for Cruzeiro”, added the coach. “I wanted to talk to you first that I’m very happy at Cruzeiro, I wanted to say that I renewed my contract until 2023, I’m very happy to continue with you”, said Pezzolano in a video for club members.

Cruzeiro’s movement was accelerated due to recent inquiries that the coach received from other clubs, including Brazilians. Businessman from Pezzolano, Mathias Ferragut revealed to columnist Jorge Nicola, from supersportsIt is, in the last week, that Flamengo was one of those who sought information to sign him before announcing Dorival Jnior as a replacement for the Portuguese Paulo Sousa.