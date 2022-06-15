Cruzeiro reaches agreement with Pezzolano and announces renewal until 2023

With Ronaldo in Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro advanced in the negotiations and renewed, this Wednesday (15), the contract of Paulo Pezzolano. The coach’s new relationship will last until December 2023. The announcement was initially made to the club’s members.
“Thank you very much to Cruzeiro for being here, you are the first to know this, and it was important for me to tell you first. May we all be together in such an important moment for Cruzeiro”, added the coach.
Businessman from Pezzolano, Mathias Ferragut revealed to columnist Jorge Nicola, from supersportsIt is, in the last week, that Flamengo was one of those who sought information to sign him before announcing Dorival Jnior as a replacement for the Portuguese Paulo Sousa.
In the Campeonato Mineiro, Cruzeiro returned to dispute a decision after two seasons. The celestial team was runner-up after losing the title to Atltico. In Serie B, Fox is the isolated leader, with 28 points out of 36 possible points – a 77.8% success rate.