Cruzeiro renews contract with Paulo Pezzolano until 2023 | cruise

Cruzeiro and Paulo Pezzolano announced the contract renewal. The statement was made by the Uruguayan coach to the club members. The bond runs until the end of 2023, now.

– I’m very happy here at Cruzeiro. I wanted to tell you, partners, that I renewed my contract until 2023

Pezzolano also sent a message to the fans. He stressed that the goal is access and that he is very happy in Belo Horizonte.

– We have a very clear objective, which is access. We are on the right way. We know it is very difficult, but we are confident that we are on the right path. We are happy to stay on Cruzeiro. The crowd could stop talking a little bad (laughs). The most important thing is that Cruzeiro is doing well. Let’s be together until the end. And, God willing, next year too.

The initiative is a way for the celestial club to shield itself from the harassment by other teams of the Uruguayan professional, who received consultations, including from abroad, a few weeks ago.

According to the gethe new contract provides for the professional’s salary appreciation from January onwards, in case of access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

The professional is based at the club and in Belo Horizonte, in addition to considering that his style “married” with the work perspective of the SAF commanded by Ronaldo Fenômeno.

Still according to the geCruzeiro’s football department will also start, in the coming weeks, conversations with players and athlete staff, thinking about extending the bond with professionals who are in the plans for 2023.

Paulo Pezzolano has a 72.2% success rate with Cruzeiro. There are 30 games, 21 wins, two draws and seven defeats. The team is leader of the Brazilian Series B with 28 points.

