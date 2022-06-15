Crypto Winter Brings Down Cryptocurrencies And It’s Far From Over

This is the online version of today’s edition of the Inside the Exchange newsletter, which explains why the “crypto winter” is bringing down the prices of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum and analyzes the bad prospects for this market. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register here. UOL subscribers are also entitled to two more exclusive newsletters about investments.

Like the characters in the “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series, which inspired HBO’s “Game of Thrones”, investors in the crypto market seem to deeply fear the arrival of yet another “winter”.

in the market of crypto assetsthe expression “winter crypto” is used to refer to extended periods of strong asset devaluation. This phenomenon usually occurs after periods of “halving” from bitcoin (BTC), when the mining volume of the cryptocurrency falls by half, making it scarcer and boosting its appreciation.

This time, however, the winter seems to be a little harsher than the previous ones, and it establishes a curious parallel with the book series written by George RR Martin.

In the first book of the saga, the plot begins during the most enduring summer in the history of the fictional land of westeroswith some of the younger characters having even been born during that summer.

As the story unfolds, we also discover that winter in westeros it is more than a period in which temperatures drop. The older characters who inhabit the northern region of this fantasy land, such as Ned starklord of winterfellthey are constantly reminded of the dangers that arise when winter arrives.

As in “A Song of Ice and Fire”, the crypto assets recently had its most prosperous summer.

An extremely favorable situation, with interest rates close to zero in most of the main economies on the planet, injections of billions of amounts by central banks around the world and the search for assets linked to new technologies, such as the blockchainmade cryptocurrencies, tokens non-fungible (NFT) and other market assets crypto exponentially appreciated. This series of factors served to boost the expected optimism with bitcoin during the last “halving“.

To illustrate the scale of this bullish market cycle cryptoI bring the following example: between January 2019 and November 2021, bitcoin jumped from $3,500 to more than $68,000 — an appreciation of more than 1,900%.

This means that those who invested $10,000 in bitcoin at the beginning of 2019 had $190,000 in their wallets at the end of last year.

Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency on the market, has seen an even more impressive appreciation in the same period, jumping from around $110 in January 2019 to an all-time high of $4,800 also in November last year. This rise equates to an appreciation of more than 4,300%.

But that was before winter arrived, which came to devastate the cryptocurrency portfolios of investors who entered while the market was booming.

Priced at $20,600, bitcoin still has room to drop further in the short term as winter is far from over.

As the crypto market continues to fall, serious investors are taking the opportunity to fill their wallets, while those who entered this asset class on the spur of the moment sell their cryptocurrencies at a bargain price.

In any case, the moment calls for caution. For newbies who entered this market believing that cryptocurrencies would rise ad infinitum, here is the advice from veterans: this winter will pass, and others will come after it, so if you believe in the assets you have in your portfolio, hold your positions and wait.

Read on ‘Investigando o Mercado’ (exclusively for UOL subscribers, who have full access to UOL Investimentos content): information about the layoffs at Coinbase, a crypto-asset broker with shares listed on Nasdaq.

A hug,

Rafael Bevilacqua

Levante’s Chief Strategist and Founding Partner

**********

IN THE NEWSLETTER THE COMPANY

The newsletter The Company analyzes whether the shares of the BTG Pactual bank are a good buy opportunity. They were selected by Maria Clara Negrão, an analyst at Ágora Investimentos, as one of the best choices in the financial sector today. To register and receive the weekly newsletter, click here.

We want to hear from you

Do you have any questions or suggestions about investments? Send your question to doubtsparceiro@uol.com.br.