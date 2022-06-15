Dakota Johnson praises the cast of Madame Web

Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) is gearing up to star in Madame Web, spinoff from the Spider-Man franchise in Sony Picturesand took the opportunity to praise the new cast.

Some names that worked alongside the actress in Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I Okay? will be announced soon.

‎”Some people from Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I Okay? are entering Madame Web with me. It’s okay, don’t worry. It’s fun to be able to start creating a real team that makes high quality movies.”‎

told the collider (via ScreenRant).

In addition to Johnson, we know that this main cast already has Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldier), Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Beyond).

SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones, The Defenders) is the director, while Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless write the script.

READ TOO:

In the comics, Cassandra Webb is a mutant born in Salem, Oregon. She suffers from a neuromuscular disease that leaves her paralyzed and blind, but she has the formidable psychic powers of telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition, allowing her to perceive events far beyond the capacity of her physical body.

the movie of Madame Web is scheduled to premiere on July 7, 2023, and will be part of the Spider-Verse being built by Sony.