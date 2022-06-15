Daniel Alves is heading for a sad end to his career

The Sport newspaper reports today that Barcelona informed Daniel Alves that they have no interest in his stay after June 30. The club is bringing in Azpulicueta, from Chelsea, and Xavi considers that Sérgio Roberto can play on the right as well.

Daniel arrived at the end of last year and, at first, was a starter. Afterwards, he was not registered for the Europa League.

The contract was minor and Daniel has now said he was open to any negotiation, including accepting a clause guaranteeing Barça a free termination from January 2023.

It seems clear that Daniel wants to be linked to a club, an important requirement to continue in Tite’s selection. The coach doesn’t like to call up players without a contract.

If the termination is confirmed, it is one more step in the football fall, something common in a 38-year-old player.

Titles were not lacking, but the glory days were waning. At Juventus, he won the Serie A and Coppa Italia, but, when he lost the Champions League final against Real Madrid, he made statements belittling his teammates and was released.

At PSG, he won the French Championship twice, the French League Cup and the French Super Cup, always as a supporting player. He was Neymar’s assistant to prevent Cavani from taking penalties.

At São Paulo, he wanted to be the team’s point guard and he didn’t have any shine. He was champion of São Paulo outside the finals. The club did not pay the salaries – in an unprofessional way – and there was the termination. He left and still earns $400K a month. A “retirement” that allows him to humiliate himself in the failed negotiations with Barcelona.

Go get a smaller team so you don’t watch the World Cup on television.