Deco enters the scene and a midfielder of Portuguese football can be Botafogo’s reinforcement; club can disburse more than R$ 26 million

Reinforcements will arrive from the midfield to the second transfer window of Brazilian football to increase the offensive quality of the squad

Entrepreneur and investor John Textor recently stated, after some bad results from the Botafogowho will make new signings of weight for the cast of Glorioso. At least six players should arrive in the second transfer window of the Brazilian football seasonfrom the month of July.

SAF Botafoguense, which has already invested at the beginning of the season and brought in new players, already admired a name that has not yet signed a contract, but was the target of the Club since a few months ago: the attacking midfielder Bruno Tabata, 25, who plays for Sporting, Portugal. The information is from the website Globoesporte.com.

The Portuguese striker Bruma is also in the crosshairs, but Tabata can be the reinforcement of the midfield, as he has the endorsement of coach Luís Castro. The player’s agent is former athlete Deco, with whom Glorioso has already opened conversations in the early 2022 window. But the negotiations did not advance and the one who arrived for the position was Victor Sá.

Bruno Tabata (24 years old) in the last 3 editions of the Portuguese Championship: ⚔️ 57 games (25 starters)

⚽️ 1 goal

��️ 10 assists

⏰ 253 mins to participate

�� 73 decisive passes

�� 15 great chances created

�� 35 shots (16 on goal)

�� 81/140 accurate dribbles (58%)

�� SofaScore rating 7.04 pic.twitter.com/r9HOc7Nt1g — SofaScore Brazil (@SofaScoreBR)

February 23, 2022

The ‘GE’ says that Sporting wants about 5 million euros (R$ 26.7 million at the current price) to release the athlete, but Botafogo, despite having ‘bullet in the needle’ for new signings, wants to lower the value . Bruno Tabata made 23 appearances for the Portuguese Club last seasonwith six goals and three assists.