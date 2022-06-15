Deep web contains data of millions of Brazilians for sale

Everyone knows that in deep web you can find everything, being an area of Internet where there are many forums that discuss controversial issues and also communities that promote illegal activities.

There are indications that one of these communities has millions of Brazilian data for sale, which, according to the announcement, would have been removed from the Integrated System of Personnel Administration (SIAPE) and also from the Credit Protection Service (SPC). Who found these sales on internet underworld was ISH Tech’s threat system.

The deep web is a very difficult place to access and those who use it need to have their equipment very well protected, so that they are not detected. Most of the time, people who try to access the deep web without such protection end up having their data stolen, or falling into scams.

Generally, the sale of leaked data on the deep web happens through scams, such as when victims click on suspicious links, use public or unknown wi-fi networks, or even use the same password to access several different websites. But this time the information is that these data were leaked from federal agencies, which makes the case even more serious.

According to ISH Tech – which is a company specialized in monitoring these threats – the data being sold are: the names of the records, phone number, address, bank details, income and even personal documents.

The company informed that the amount charged for each piece of data is US$ 650, which must be paid with the bitcoin cryptocurrency. Payments on the deep web are carried out with this type of currency, as it is decentralized, free and ideal for electronic transactions.