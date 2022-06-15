Discover the role Adam Sandler turned down at Marvel

A major strength of Marvel Studios and its Avengers cinematic universe is the cast the studio has managed to build over the years. Actors who lived perfectly both their heroes and villains.

But many roles almost had different actors, and several names we’ve seen play the MCU characters weren’t exactly the studio’s first choice.

A great example of this is the Black Widow, which only fell into the hands of Scarlett Johansson after actress Emily Blunt abandoned the role due to scheduling conflicts. Jason Momoa was also the first choice for the Draxbut charged a higher fee than Dave Bautista.

There is another very popular actor who became Marvel’s first choice for one of his roles, despite being a case that many fans are unaware of. we are talking about Adam Sandlerone of the biggest names in Hollywood comedy.

Yes, today the star could be one of the names of the huge cast of Marvel and have even participated in an Avengers movie. This is because the actor was offered the role of Rocket Raccoonthe angry raccoon of Guardians of the Galaxy. and who later also stole the show in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Can you imagine what could have been?

At the time, rumors surfaced that Marvel was targeting Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey to voice Rocket. As we know, neither of the two comedians accepted the role, which in the end turned out to be actor Bradley Cooper.

This news is easily one of the biggest ‘What if…?’ from the Marvel Actors Gallery. However, adding a bit of controversy to this story, behold, the director of the Guardians trilogy, and practically ‘godfather’ of Rocket on screen, denied that Sandler was the favorite for the role.

In your twitterJames Gunn responded to the page’s statement Movies Now to deny that this cast curiosity was real. Just saying “I never met Adam Sandler“. Obviously, there’s no way to argue and contradict the DIRECTOR of the film and whoever participated in the casting.

However, it is very possible that even then, at some point in time, Marvel did consider Adam Sandler. Even if they haven’t made contact with the actor. What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

