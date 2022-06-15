Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Hugh Laurie gave life to one of the most controversial characters in the series universe. Doctor House shone on screens for eight seasons and won a wide range of fans. Although the character gave him enormous visibility, he was the result of his performance in the film The Little Stuart Little.

The animation surprised and was a great success. But his career also includes other roles on and off screen. So, check out five of the actor’s films, as well as some facts about Hugh Laurie.

Born in Oxford, England, Laurie learned to play the piano at the age of six, in addition to the instrument, he also mastered guitar, drums and saxophone. He was previously part of the band Band from TV and the band Poor White Trash and the Little Big Horns.

In addition, he has already released two albums with blues classics. But before the stage, as well as the screen, he rehearsed his athletic career as a rower, however he was interrupted by a mononucleosis. In addition to all this, the actor is also trained in anthropology and archeology.

Doctor House Like You’ve Never Seen It | 5 Hugh Laurie Films

Tomorrowland – A Place Where Nothing Is Impossible (2015)

With Disney’s signature, the feature follows Casey Newton (Britt Robertson), a teenager with a huge curiosity for science. Her life changes soon after finding a small brooch. The object allows you to automatically transport yourself to a parallel reality called Tomorrowland.

The place houses several futuristic inventions that aim at the good of humanity. To reach the place, he will have the help of the mysterious Athena (Raffey Cassidy) and Frank Walker (George Clooney), who was there as a boy.

My Best Friend’s Daughter (2013)

David (Hugh Laurie) and Paige Walling (Catherine Keener) are friends and neighbors of Terry (Oliver Platt) and Carol Ostroff (Allison Janney). In the same way, they end up creating bonds of friendship. But everything changes when the rebellious Nina Ostroff (Leighton Meester) returns to her parents’ house and ends up getting involved with David.

Little Stuart Little (1999)

In the movie that launched Hugh Laurie, we are introduced to Stuart (Michael J. Fox) a mouse who lived in an orphanage, along with other children. But his lonely days are over when the Little family decides to adopt a sibling for their son George (Jonathan Lipnicki). From now on, Stuart will have to learn to deal with disagreements with Snowbell, the family cat, as well as with his own brother, who doesn’t accept him.

The Street Kings (2008)

Available on Prime Video and Star+

The action feature brings together a great cast in addition to Hugh Laurie. In Los Angeles, Tom Ludlow (Keanu Reeves) is a veteran police officer who has been in trouble since the death of his wife. As soon as he finds out that his colleague has been executed, he starts fighting the system in force in the local police, the same one he defended throughout his career. In a similar way he starts to question the loyalty of everyone around him.

Flight of the Phoenix (2005)

After suffering a plane crash in the middle of the Sahara desert, pilot Frank Towns (James Stewart) and navigator Lew Moran (Richard Attenborough) struggle to maintain order among the survivors, a group of oil explorers. The last hope of these survivors is in the hands of Heinrich Dortmann (Hardy Krüger) who tries to use the wreckage of the plane to build another one. That way, they will have to join forces to survive.

