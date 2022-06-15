Dog refuses to leave owner alone in ambulance and moves paramedics

On June 6, paramedic Pedro Abranches D’Aguiar Mateus, a resident of Coimba in Portugal, shared a heart-melting video.

Pedro performed a consultation in which the patient was an elderly woman. Despite needing medical attention, the elderly woman was not alone, a golden retriever refused to leave her side.

The tutor is being comforted by the golden. (Photo: Facebook / Pedro Abranches D’Aguiar Mateus)

In the record made by Pedro, the elderly woman is inside the ambulance being examined and cared for by a team.

The rescue vehicle is parked with the doors open and a golden appears at the door barking at everyone in order to warn that his guardian is on site.

The dog is about to get into the ambulance. (Photo: Facebook / Pedro Abranches D’Aguiar Mateus)

The dog then climbs into the vehicle and approaches the owner, remaining next to the chair where she is sitting. No member of the team refused or bothered with the presence of the animal.

Dog loyalty shows how worthwhile and beneficial it is to have a pet, especially one that has a very loyal and caring personality.

The dog is barking outside the ambulance. (Photo: Facebook / Pedro Abranches D’Aguiar Mateus)

The publication received more than 230 reactions.

“Too beautiful,” Vera said.

“The purest love”, commented a second member of the group.

“There’s no way not to love”, said Emanuely.

The dog is happy to be able to stay by the owner’s side. (Photo: Facebook / Pedro Abranches D’Aguiar Mateus)

See the video below:

