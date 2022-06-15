Dorival has the mission to stifle worst phase in seven years

On the field, Flamengo is going through the worst phase in seven years. The team accumulates three consecutive defeats, a mark that hasn’t happened since November 2015. In the Brasileirão, there are 12 points in 11 games, and today’s match (15) against Cuiabá is seen with the weight of a key turn. The duel at Maracanã starts at 20:30 (Brasília time).

Fla lives moments that seemed to have left behind and flirts with the relegation zone after seasons of reconstruction. The defeats to Fortaleza, lantern of the competition, to Red Bull Bragantino, who had not won for nine games, and to Internacional, who had not yet won with the current coach at Beira-Rio in this national team, brought to light the turmoil, but they changed the spotlight a little bit.

If before Paulo Sousa was one of the main targets of criticism, the arrival of Dorival Júnior makes the responsibility fall more under the cast and the red-black board. The president, Rodolfo Landim, and the vice president of football, Marcos Braz, are at the focus of the protests, both from the fans and internally. The moment of pressure divides opinions in Gávea and the allied base finds itself increasingly critical of the president and his management.

Dorival arrives with the confidence and support of the fans to make necessary changes in the squad, which is already pointed out as the main culprit for the worst phase experienced by the red-black in seven years. Most of the players are consecrated in the history of Fla, as they won the Libertadores for the club after 38 years, however, the need for reformulation is the reason for the criticism and protests.

“At a time like this, pointing fingers would be very simple. Now it’s pointing the finger at us, seeing what we can improve. We need a bigger demand in every way, dedication, making us change our key. Flamengo cannot have this type of behavior. We have to have balance and tranquility”, said Dorival, after the debut, with defeat, for Internacional.

The match against Cuiabá marks, in fact, the new era of Dorival in Fla. The coach arrived in a hurry and gave the first training sessions yesterday (14th) and the day before yesterday (13th). The immediate mission is to scare away the bad phase and not equal the sequence of 2015, when it accumulated four defeats: Figueirense (3×0), Internacional (0x1), Corinthians (1×0) and Grêmio (2×0).

Another challenge for the coach is to match expectations to reality. The good performance of 2019 and part of 2020 is still in the fan imagination, which makes the current performance one of the reasons for protest. With the players criticized and the performance demanded, Dorival seems to have carte blanche to try solutions.

Flamengo’s alert is on to escape the relegation zone, and Dorival seeks victory to have the tranquility he wants to work. In addition to the Brasileirão, which the coach needs to recover from the oscillating campaign, Fla begins the decisions of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores this month. The immediate reaction is seen as central to the rest of the season.

Bruno Henrique hits mark

Reference in Flamend’s attack, and an old acquaintance of Dorival, Bruno Henrique completes a historic feat in his career. When entering the field against Cuiabá, the striker will complete 400 games as a professional.

So far, there are 185 games for Rubro-Negro, with 79 goals and 44 assists. The striker gained prominence during his time at Santos, when he was even commanded by Dorival. In the Vila team, there were 88 matches: 20 goals and 14 goal passes.

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO x CUIABA

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 12th Round

Day: June 15, 2022, Wednesday

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Time: 8:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/DF)

assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (Fifa/BA) and Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

FLAMENGO: Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Pablo, Ayrton Lucas, João Gomes, Andreas, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique and Gabi. Technician: Dorival Junior.

CUIABA: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Paulão, Camilo, Uendel, André Luís, Rafael Gava, André Felipe, Pepê and Felipe Marques. Technician: Antonio Oliveira.