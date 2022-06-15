Drug may reduce cancer risk in women with the same “defective” gene as Angelina Jolie

Breast cancer began to be analyzed differently when actress Angelina Jolie decided to have a double mastectomy, after discovering that she had the BRCA1 gene and that this, associated with family history, made her have an 87% chance of contracting breast cancer. mom.

Almost ten years after the actress’ surgery, there is a drug that can lower the risk of breast cancer and keep progesterone levels lower, in women with the same “defective” gene.

One study found that women with the “defective” BRCA1 gene can take the drug Mifepristone to decrease cell turnover that puts them at risk of getting triple negative breast cancer.

Mifepristone blocks the effects of progesterone and is used for medical abortions.

The drug can delay or prevent the need for a mastectomy, but women with the defective genes (BRCA1 or BRCA2) may choose to have both breasts removed to reduce their risk of cancer.

According to the National Health Service, women with the defective BRCA1 gene have a lifetime risk of breast cancer between 65-79%, and a risk of ovarian cancer between 36-53% before age 80.