Dudu says that Cuca rejected him on Cruzeiro: ‘You can go back to base’

photo: Marcos Michelin/EM/DA Press Coach Cuca (left) coordinating striker Dudu (right) during training at Toca da Raposa II, in 2011

Currently at Palmeiras, striker Dudu told the story that coach Cuca sent him back to the youth ranks at the time of Cruzeiro, in 2010. In an interview published this Tuesday (14th) for the “Flow Sport Club”the player, who was 18 at the time, claimed to have denied the coach’s request and remained on the professional team.

“There came a time when Cuca said: ‘I don’t want this boy, he can go back to the base’. I said: ‘No, I’m not going back to the base. I’ve been here for a year, will I go back to the base? ‘. I didn’t come back. I stayed there training. A, Ney Franco invited me to go to Coritiba to play in Serie B. I think it was the best choice of my career. I was able to play in Serie B l, with a good team, which fought to go up, which was champion”, said the player.

On loan to Coritiba, under the command of coach Ney Franco, Dudu played 21 games and provided four assists. In addition to gaining access to the first division, Coxa won Serie B of the Brazilian Championship with 71 points, four more than Figueirense, in 2nd place.

Soon after the title, Ney Franco took over the Brazilian Under-20 Team and called up Dudu for the category’s World Cup. A starter and an important part of the team, the young striker stood out in the tournament, with four goals. Brazil won the title of the competition over Portugal, with three Oscars in the final.

In 2011, after an outstanding season, coach Cuca asked for Dudu to return to Cruzeiro. However, the player made only 18 games, two goals and four assists with the celestial shirt that year. That’s because Fox sold it to Dnamo Kiev, Ukraine.

“I even went back to Cruzeiro because Cuca asked. He asked me to go back. But after a month, two months, I went to Dnamo. They sold me. But I got there at Dnamo, very cold,” he said. the player.

Later, Dudu and Cuca worked side by side at Palmeiras, in 2016. Together, they won the Brazilian Championship that season.

Transition to professional

Despite his short stint at Cruzeiro, Dudu even won a title at the club, the Campeonato Mineiro in 2011. Much due to his quick transition to a professional role, the striker aroused the interest of European clubs early on.

“I didn’t even play a lot in junior. From youth, I went to professional. I remember I came back to play a Taa So Paulo, s, which was with the (born in) 1990 and 1991. the professional. At 17 (years old), Adilson Batista took me up and left me there”, he said.

Currently, Dudu defends the colors of Palmeiras and is one of the biggest idols in the club’s history. For Verdo, the striker has 362 games, 82 goals and 85 assists. In addition, he won important titles, such as the 2016 and 2018 Brazilian Championships; the 2015 Copa do Brasil; and the 2020 and 2021 Libertadores.

The last meeting between Dudu and Cruzeiro was remarkable for both. The striker scored the goal that consecrated Raposa’s relegation to the second division of the Brazilian, in 2019. The match, played at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, ended 2-0.