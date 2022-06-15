Elderly woman gets distracted on her cell phone and hits a pole in Santa Felicidade

An elderly woman hit a pole and was injured, on Avenida Cândido Hartmann, in Santa Felicidade, on Tuesday afternoon (14). According to the news team at the scene, she told rescuers that she went to answer her cell phone and got lost. One of the lanes was blocked at the site. Also, she was not wearing a seat belt, according to rescuers.

Photo: Marcelo Borges/Banda B.

The woman was in a Nissan Martch. Rescuer Medeiros explained to Banda B that the woman was short of breath after the accident.

“She has a fracture in her ribs, she is very short of breath, because she is not wearing her seat belt. From the kinematics, the hit was relatively low, but because I wasn’t belted, the injuries got worse,” she reported.

Cases like this, for Madeiros, can be avoided. “It was a second of inattention and it was enough for her to be experiencing this problem right now.“, he stated.

The elderly woman was referred to the Evangelical Hospital and will undergo an X-ray. The Traffic Police Battalion (Bptran) was also at the scene.