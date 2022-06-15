engineering office and center

Google held today, 14, an event in which it presented data on the company’s operation in Brazil and announced investments made in the last five years. The company also announced a new office in the capital of São Paulo, scheduled to open in 2023, and an engineering center, for 2024.

Google Cloud, the company’s cloud area, has invested BRL 1.6 billion in Brazil since 2017 in technical infrastructure. By way of comparison, Vivo revealed today that in 2021 alone it invested BRL 8.7 billion in infrastructure.

The value includes the company’s data centers and the construction of the Junior, Tannat and Monet submarine cables. Another cable, Firmina, is under construction, which will link the US to Argentina, with branches in Brazil. It should be ready in 2023.

The company also revealed that last year the company’s platforms moved R$ 104.5 billion in the country. The number includes search service, Google Ads, AdSense, the PlayStore and Youtube, and does not only refer to revenues, but also to the economic impact of the group’s operations in the country. The number is based on Google’s own methodology.

According to the digital giant, the value takes into account public information about the markets in which Google operates and the business benefits generated by the company’s platforms, including the return on investment generated to advertisers by running advertising campaigns on Google’s platforms and the revenue shared by Google with publishers, developers and content creators in the country.

One of the numbers that make up the Google Economic Impact Report in Brazil is the revenue that app developers obtained through the Play Store last year, which reached R$ 1.3 billion

Google also announced that future investments in Brazil include the creation of a new Engineering Center in São Paulo, which will open in late 2024 and will bring together 400 employees. All dedicated, initially, to the development of privacy and security tools.

The new building will be located in the University City of USP, and will be part of the IPT Open Experience, the open innovation program of the Instituto de Pesquisas Tecnológicas de São Paulo.

