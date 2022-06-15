England is embarrassing, is run over by Hungary and remains without a win in the fight against relegation

Hungary thrashed England 4-0 in the 4th round of group 3 of the Nations League

THE England live very delicate situation at Uefa Nations League… This Tuesday (14th), the English Team lost to Hungary per 4 to 0 at Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton, for the 4th round of group 3 of the competition. The match was broadcast live and exclusive by ESPN on Star+.

Sallai (twice), Nazy and Gazdag scored the goals of the match and put the Hungarian team in the leadership of the key. On the other hand, the English continue without winning in the fight against relegation.

The first half was without great chances for both sides, especially on the part of the home team, which did not scare. At the first opportunity, Hungary opened the scoring with a great goal scored by Sallai, in the 16th minute. After that, the Hungarian team continued to press and only did not extend the free kick from Szoboszlai, because James appeared to save England over the line.

At the end of the break, the English crowd protested against the selection. The boos even had an effect. England came back better for the second half, but even so, they couldn’t turn possession of the ball into goal danger.

Until at 24, Sallai, once again, took advantage of the only Hungarian chance so far in the final stage and dominated at first to make it 2-0. England even sketched a reaction and almost diminished in the header of Kane that stopped in the crossbar of Dibusz.

On the other hand, in the few opportunities it had, Hungary took advantage of it… And that’s how it got to the third goal, with Nazy, at 40 minutes of the final stage. From then on, the fans present again booed the team, who surrendered and couldn’t react anymore. And there was still time for the fourth goal, scored by Gazdag in the final minutes. It was the biggest defeat of the British since 1964, when they lost to the Brazil by 5 to 1.

In the other game of the round, the Germany beat Italy 5-0.

Championship status

With the results of the round, Hungary took the lead in the group with 7 points, one more than the Germany, second place. THE Italy appears in 3rd with 5while England remains in the bottom with just two points in 4 games.

The guy: Sallai

The Freiburg striker was the name of the game as he scored two of the four goals that guaranteed victory and the lead in the group for Hungary.

Sorry: Phillips

The Leeds midfielder failed to score in Hungary’s first two goals…And in the second the clumsiness was even greater. Phillips dominated wrong and gave the ball as a gift to the opponents to increase the score.

next games

The two teams return to the field on September, at 15:45 (Brasília time) for the 5th round of the Nations League. England visit Italy, while Hungary face Germany.

Datasheet

England 0 x 4 Hungary

GOALS: Sallai (16′ from Q1 and 24′ from Q2), Nazy (40′ from Q2), Gazdag (45′ from Q2)

ENGLAND: Ramsdale; Walker, Stones, Guehi and James; Bellingham (Foden), Phillips and Gallagher (Mason Mount); Saka (Maguire), Kane and Bowen (Sterling). Coach: Gareth Southgate

HUNGARY: Dibusz; Lang, Orban and Szalai; Fiola, Schafer, Nagy and Styles (Nagy); Sallai (Négo) and Szoboszlai (Gazdag); Szalai (Adam). Coach: Marco Rossi