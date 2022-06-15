Ethereum derivative puts crypto at risk of systemic contagion; understand

A token known as “Staked Ether” has suddenly become the main focus of cryptocurrency traders monitoring the stress in digital asset markets, as big players in the sector such as the Celsius lending platform, the Three Arrows Capital fund and billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research dump their positions.

The key metric tracked by experts is the price difference between Staked Ether (stETH), an Ethereum (ETH) derivative issued as a token on the Lido Finance protocol, and ETH itself, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain. stETH should, in theory, be traded at the same price as ETH, but this is not the case.

stETH even traded at a record low of 8% below the ETH price on Monday (13), according to data from Dune Analytics.

Analysts speculate that market makers (market makers) and cryptocurrency lending platforms may be forced to divest their positions in stETH in order to fulfill requests for bulk withdrawals by their clients and answer margin calls in the case of leveraged positions held on exchanges.

The stETH derivative was launched by decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Lido Finance as a way to provide liquidity to traders who are depositing ETH on Ethereum’s Beacon Chain testnet.

As part of the transition to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain (a different Proof-of-Work mechanism used in Bitcoin mining), Ethereum allows investors to hold ETH to help validate transactions on the testnet. In return, they are rewarded with more ETH, in a process known as staking.

However, nothing (including profits) can be withdrawn until the full Ethereum upgrade is completed. Therefore, to obtain liquidity, investors turn to protocols such as Lido, which offers intermediation for ETH deposits and issues the Staked Ether token, a derivative that can be traded on the market or even used as collateral to obtain more loans.

Lido dominates the Ethereum staking ecosystem, with around a third of all ETH deposits in the testnet. In May, Goldman Sachs wrote that such a concentration of deposits “could theoretically increase systemic risk” because of Lido’s interconnections with cryptocurrency markets.

Whales dump tokens on the market

Celsius, a cryptocurrency lending platform that has been in the eye of the hurricane since it froze withdrawals in the early hours of Monday (13) citing “extreme market conditions”, holds 409,260 stETH tokens, worth about $470. million at current prices, according to data provided by the Ape Board, a portfolio tracker from blockchain analytics firm Nansen.

Johnny Louey and Andy Hoo, analysts at the Huobi Research Institute, the research arm of cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, said in a note released Tuesday that Celsius lost nearly $71 million by staking stETH on a platform that would have lost its keys – thus leaving Celsius without access to the resources.

Concerned about Celsius’ financial health, customers began a wave of redemptions at a rate of around 50,000 ETH a week, causing the platform to struggle to find liquidity for operations.

“What Celsius can do is sell its stETH to buy ETH on the market and satisfy customer requests,” Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis, told CoinDesk.

The problem is that stETH started trading below the price of ETH just last month, when cryptocurrency markets were rocked by the collapse of the Terra blockchain network (LUNA) and its stablecoin TerraUSD (UST). Since then, stETH has been trading between 2% and 3% below the normal price – when the UST collapsed, the difference between stETH and ETH reached 5%.

As a result, the market capitalization of stETH dropped from around $10 billion in early May to $4 billion, a move driven by investors fleeing staking platforms as the price of Ethereum plummets.

Three Arrows Capital, a Singapore-based crypto fund that was one of the biggest investors in the Terra project, settled nearly $400 million of stETH on the Curve protocol in the month of May, Andrew Thurman, an analyst at Nansen, told CoinDesk.

Three Arrows Capital “has caught the attention of the community in recent weeks for the way they manage their stETH position,” Thurman said.

Data from Nansen shows that a wallet attributed to 3AC withdrew 80,000 stETH from the Aave decentralized lending protocol (AAVE) yesterday, and sold 38,900 stETH (about $45 million) in two transactions, priced between 5.6% and 5, 9% below ETH.

The move came amid rumors raised by Twitter users that the investment firm may be facing financial difficulties. 3AC representatives did not respond to requests for comment from CoinDesk.

Last week, Alameda Research, a large trading firm linked to billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, dumped 50,615 stETH, then valued at about $88 million.

liquidity crisis

Aside from the rush of withdrawals on major crypto platforms, one of the big reasons for Staked Ether’s price drop is the token’s lack of liquidity, said Genesis’ Acheson.

Investors are fleeing risky assets such as cryptocurrencies as financial markets around the world pull back in response to interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

In addition to putting pressure on crypto platforms that try to meet customer redemptions, investors are increasingly giving preference to more liquid assets.

The daily trading volume of stETH is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, compared to the daily volume of billions of dollars of ETH, making the price of the derivative more sensitive to the pressure imposed by the market.

“In the short term, stETH will face tremendous selling pressure,” concludes the Huobi Research Institute report.

