evolve! Video compares iOS 16 icon design with iOS 2

The look is one of the points that always change with each new version of the most used operating systems on the market. In addition to the evolution of the design, the change is justified, as these novelties are noticed by users right away. THE Apple introduced iOS 16 earlier this month June highlighting the look and new customization possibilities of the lock screen. However, the design of Apple’s mobile system has changed considerably since its first version.

















To exemplify all this visual evolution of the OS, a video that began to circulate on the internet shows a comparison between the so-called iPhone OS 2 and the latest version of Apple’s mobile system that will be released this year. Right from the start, you can see the clear difference in resolution between the icons. This is because the screens of the time had a much lower resolution than the current ones and, consequently, the quality as a whole was impaired.

It is also possible to see the evolution of icon designs, such as the one in the Safari browser, for example. At the iPhone OS 2, the artwork showed a compass with the cardinal points, a compass rose and a map in the background. Other icons have been completely rethought, such as the iTunes Store, which went from a musical note to a star. Maps also had its concept completely redone, with much more modern lines and colors.

