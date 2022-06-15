experts give tips to avoid falling into a trap

I met a couple who had their car stolen like this, they paid with scheduled pix and took the car, I died of pity, the police didn’t do anything that was as if they had lent the car to the guy — Louise Williams (@WilliansLouise) May 25, 2022

When the receipt is sent by electronic means, such as WhatsApp, the scammer can change the image to try to hide appointment information.

With simple editing software, it’s easy to erase snippets of information like time and date that the money will actually fall into the account.

“pix A scheduled check is like a modern ‘post-dated check’ and suffers from the same ailment: it can be cancelled. So, if the person or establishment is accepting pix as a form of payment, precautions must be taken even to charge the agreed amount by other means”, says Waldo Gomes, from netsafe corpa company specializing in digital security.

Recently, a story of gross receipt editing went viral because the scammer did not pay attention to the pattern on the receipt.

Jessica was the victim of an attempted scam in an online store she manages Image: Jessica Rodriguez/Personal archive

According to the director, scheduled Pix vouchers are different from normal operation vouchers. Also, banks don’t send that notification that you’ve had money transferred to your account.

“Scammers try to attribute this to some problem of system slowness. The payment system via Pix is ​​very modern and fast, hardly a correct transaction does not appear almost instantly in the accounts of those who made and those who received. be definitively proven by accessing the account and verifying the deposit”, says Gomes.

According to Mathias Naganuma, professor of the Cyber ​​Defense course at Impacta College, most scams with Pix are not very complicated to understand and end up happening due to lack of attention on the part of who will receive the money.

“We have a lot of digital inclusion and little digital education. Generally, these scams are not sophisticated. The carelessness ends up being the user”, he warns.

If you’re in a hurry, or don’t have access to your bank account right now, the Pix voucher can also give you clues as to whether it’s real or fake. It should contain essential information such as:

ID number or transaction

transaction amount

Date and time

Transaction Description

recipient information

payer information

If any of this information is not present or seems strange to you, be suspicious of the receipt and check your account to see if the money was actually transferred via Pix.

Is Pix safe?

For experts, Pix is ​​a secure tool that has been constantly evolving to make banking transactions even easier. “Most scams are not related to flaws in the tool, but to ways of deceiving people in good faith with false information, which can go unnoticed”, says Waldo Gomes.

Regarding scheduling, the Central Bank made changes to the system at the beginning of the year to make it clear that Pix was scheduled and did not fall into the account of the recipient. For this, the amount is retained in the internal systems and usually appears as future postings of the account.

wanted by UOL, Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) did not respond to questions about the scheduled Pix. However, the institution released a list of possible scams with the tool: fake WhatsApp profile, fake call centers and Pix technical defect.

Febraban also recommends that customers take the same care with Pix as in any other banking operation. This includes checking the voucher data and confirming that the transfer has taken place.