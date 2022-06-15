Faccat will promote an entrepreneurship event with projects developed by the institution’s academics

Photo: Daniel Bitello/Faccat

On June 29, an event focused on entrepreneurship will take place at Faculdades Integradas de Taquara (Faccat), bringing together projects developed by the institution’s academics, in the discipline Entrepreneurship 2022/1.

Entitled “Ideas & Practices: Student Entrepreneurs”, the event will have 12 initiatives, which will be presented to the academic and regional community. The exhibition will be from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm, at the entrance to the Faccat Events Center.

According to professors Marley Rodrigues and Sandro Pereira, project supervisors, the main goal of the discipline is to stimulate the entrepreneurial attitude of students, through thinking, creating, developing and executing projects oriented to the needs of companies, institutions and the community. of the Vale do Paranhana Region, as well as projects aimed at exploring new business ideas or generating value in existing businesses.

Discover the projects and their members:

APP – Post-Pandemic Support: Alice Hugentobler, Bruna Trentim, Emily Schmidt, João Vitor Teixeira and Natália da Silva;

Action for Health and Well-being: Daiana Schmitz, Fábio Brocker, Gustavo de Oliveira, Júlia Braun, Júlia Coimbra, Juliana Mengues and Natalia Land;

Draco Ligneus Sculptures: Ana Paula Morais, Anderson Tondim, Andriéle Martins, Gabriel Horn, Luiza Bangel, Roberto Deberofski and Yngrid Fattori;

save: Ana Cristina Costa, Eduarda Brito Soares, Josiane Bernardo, Lucas Rafael da Silva, Rubia de Oliveira, Sabrina Sachet and Thainá Magro da Silva;

Green Bomb: Aline Reinheimer, Diana Reinheimer, Jéssica Reinheimer, Arthur Fattori Franzen, Maria Eduarda Santos de Oliveira and João Paulo Arnold Barros;

NUTRIC: Fernando Saft, João Artur Serrinado, Pedro Henrique Erlo and Teilor Gabriel Martins;

Peruzzo Soap: Antônio Carlos G. Santos, Bruno Cristopher Schmidt, Carlos Eduardo Adams, Fabrício Peruzzo, Guilherme Kochler Cequinatto and Patrick Augusto Gross;

Pro Name: Dyenifer Vitória Ries, Felipe da Silva Pereira, Kalhany de Lima Veron, Leonardo Mateo Behling, Maximiliano Barbosa and Samara Chiavegatti Delfino;

SLA Toys: Renan Lima, Ana Sousa and Ivonei Apolinário;

Watertex: Brenda Eduarda da Silva Hencker, Cassiano Del Castel, Fernanda Gabriela Martins, Kellen Anelise Faccio, Lucas Maggioni, Luciano Kehl Nantal and Taiara de Souza Oliveira;

You Shoe You Choice: Bruna Bueno, Eduarda Schüler, Gabriela Degelmann, Gervasio Müller, Julia Petzinger and Vitória Braga;

#WE’RE TOGETHER: Caroline Hilário, Stefani da Silva, Jefferson Leonardo, Tiele Muller, Milton Freitas and Mateus Rhoden.