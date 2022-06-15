fans bugle World Cup 22 poster

After FIFA released the official poster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this morning (15), fans took to social media to comment on the play. Most reactions, however, were disapproval of the material.

“It’s unbelievable that if it weren’t for the official profile of the Cup, it wouldn’t be possible to know that this is a poster of the Soccer World Cup”, corneted an internet user. “The worst World Cup in history already has the worst poster in history,” added another.

“A soulless poster… for a strange Cup”, opined another fan. “It looks like anything but a world cup poster, it looks awful,” added another. “This is not a World Cup poster”, added another internet user.

Some fans also took advantage of the poster’s release to once again criticize the complaints about the deaths of workers in the construction of stadiums in the country for the event. “In black and white for mourning the workers without any rights in these works in Qatar, huh”, fired a user on Twitter.

Check out the reactions:

The poster

The poster for the Qatar Cup was designed by the Qatari artist Bouthayna Al Muftah. The image shows a person’s hand throwing up a gutra and an agal – the scarf and rope used by men in the Arab world to cover their heads – as if celebrating a goal.

The poster was made entirely in black and white, with the exception of the wine in the sections of the ball. The color is the same as the country’s flag. For FIFA marketing director Jean-François Pathy, the material is a reflection of “Qatar’s artistic and football heritage.”