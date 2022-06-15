Fans demand Bonamigo’s departure and Remo’s new stance

The expectation of maintaining a good performance and even reaching the third consecutive victory in the C Series of the Brazilian Championship, was by the way, or rather, it was at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, due to the defeat suffered by the score of 3 x 0 for the team of Volta Redonda-RJ. In view of this, the peace that hovered over the sides of Baenão, in recent days, once again gave way to criticism and demands.

Back in Belém after suffering its fourth defeat in Série C and which left the team in 7th place in the championship, the Clube do Remo delegation ended up being the target of numerous complaints from fans, especially on the club’s social networks. In 5 games, there were 4 defeats and 1 victory.

READ TOO:

Bonamigo says Remo needs to win away from home

Clube do Remo has one of the most leaked defenses in Série C

Clube do Remo has 4th worst performance in away games

In Leão’s publications, there are messages directed to coach Paulo Bonamigo, in which requests for his departure from the team’s technical command are reported and, also, to the remist board demanding that an attitude be taken, aiming at hiring a new coach. It is worth mentioning that this is the third passage of Bonamigo no Leão. In the previous ones, he had two accessions in national divisions.

As a visitor, Remo has the fourth worst performance, ahead only of Confiança (2), Altos (1) and Brasil de Pelotas (1), who have yet to win any. In five rounds away from Belém, the Azulinos scored only three times and conceded eight goals, which is an alert, since the final stretch of the qualifying phase has started and points away from home will be fundamental.

SEE SOME OF THE VARIOUS COMPLAINTS FROM THE FANS

We don’t have a coach!

These past victories only add to the team’s lost time!

We will not go up with Bonamigo in technical command! HE ARRIVES!

PATIENCE HAS LIMITS! CONGRATULATIONS ON MEDIOCRITY!

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — 𝓐𝓵𝓮𝔁 𝓐𝓵𝓿𝓮𝓼 (@bralexalves33) June 14, 2022

Bona has already fallen? How long will Bentes hold the guy? A team that doesn’t have a tactical scheme has nothing. Just kick and that’s it…. — Eduardo Lima (@LimaEnea) June 14, 2022

Without a defender and a marker in the middle, these landings will continue in vain, as the competition statistics show, a loose team, cowardly and without reaction. Hire as soon as possible before it’s too late and lose your spot to Aparecidense or São José. — Carlos (@CarlosSouza181) June 14, 2022

OK. Bonamigo already left? — Leandro Mota (@Leandromota28) June 14, 2022