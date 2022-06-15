Fintech fully focused on the health market is announced by MV

Brazilian healthtech MV, leader in the healthcare software development market in Latin America, launches fintech MV Bank

Fintech MV Bank came to strengthen the commitment of MV, Brazilian healtech, to stimulate digital health in Brazil. The company has been operating in the area for 35 years, providing technology services capable of improving the quality of care offered to its clients’ patients, directly facilitating the work of physicians.

MV Bank’s purpose is to facilitate the bureaucratic routines of the entire healthcare ecosystem. One of the highlighted services is the advance of receivables – receipt of future amounts – for health professionals who normally take up to 90 days to receive payments. Institutions will also be able to carry out Pix within MV Bank.

MV Bank has solutions for companies and healthcare professionals

Gustavo Queiroz, MV’s financial manager and responsible for the project, emphasizes that MV Bank, in addition to bringing the concept of modern fintech, understands the demands of the distribution channel and delivers embedded solutions within the journeys carried out in health institutions.

MV Bank will act as an annex to Brazil’s main health management system, SOUL MV. More than 1,200 hospitals in the country use the MV platform, representing 400,000 users daily.

Gustavo Queiroz points out that MV Bank aims to facilitate the financial life of health institutions, collaborating in financial management, in loans for the purchase of software and products that facilitate the work of health professionals.

Innovative software

Global Health, a platform that integrates preventive health, has more than 1.5 million users. The Clinic, a solution for offices and telemedicine, was responsible for more than 30 thousand consultations, only in the public network of Pernambuco, last year.

The Command Center, on the other hand, is a resource enabled to monitor all the operational routines of a health institution in real time. This and the others mentioned are examples of innovative software developed by Healthtech.

According to the survey “2021 Global Fintech Rankings”, carried out last year, Brazil was the highlighted country, with the highest growth in the fintech market in relation to Latin America. According to the study, from 2020 to 2021, the number of Brazilian financial startups increased from 474 to 1,100.

