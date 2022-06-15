Five actresses have played Lady Di on TV and in film – Metro World News Brasil

Long before we saw Kristen Stewart at her work on ‘Spencer’, several other actresses played Lady Di on the big screen and on the small screen. The fact is that the life of the princess of the people has always aroused a lot of curiosity among people, which has motivated filmmakers over the decades to portray moments of her life.

After her tragic death in 1997, Lady Di became a fashion and pop culture icon and established herself as “the people’s princess”, an informal title by which she was initially addressed within the UK.

From the early 1980s to the present day, actresses have taken on the challenge of playing Princess Diana. Despite being a member of the House of Windsor for only 15 years, the life story of the Princess of Wales remains fascinating.

With the fifth season of ‘The Crown’ slated to premiere in September, fans of the royal dramas are looking forward to seeing Elizabeth Debicki in the role of a Lady Di in her mid-30s. Some photos have already leaked on social media in recent months and showed the incredible similarity between the actress and the personality of British royalty.

Kristen Stewart

In Spencer, Kristen Stewart’s portrayal centers on a three-day vacation weekend, when Diana considers whether to escape the House of Windsor. In his review, THR’s top film critic David Rooney calls the film “boldly original” and Stewart “incandescent.”

Emma Corrin

The fourth season of Netflix’s The Crown focuses on the life of Queen Elizabeth II from 1979 to 1990, which features Emma Corrin’s version of Lady Diana Spencer. The actress played Diana from her mid-20s, when she was courted by Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), to when she became engaged to and later married him. The actress’ performance earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama.

Bonie Soper

In ‘Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance’ the plot is about the love story between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Its sequel, ‘Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal’, focuses on their first year of marriage and was followed by ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’. Soper was one of the few supporting characters to appear in all three Lifetime films.

Lesley Harcourt

The 2011 film ‘William & Catherine: A Royal Romance’ focuses more on the relationship between Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Lesley Harcourt appears briefly as Diana in the film. In one scene, William watches an old interview with his mother asking for advice on love.

Serena Scott Thomas

In 1992, journalist and writer Andrew Morton released a biography about the Princess of Wales entitled ‘Diana: Her True Story’. A year later, the book was made into a television movie in the UK. The film aimed to show Diana’s life before she became royalty and how she changed when she became a princess.