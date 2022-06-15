Flamengo advances and is close to signing Everton

Flamengo is looking forward to signing Everton Cebolinha this Wednesday (15th). A face-to-face meeting last Tuesday (14) practically sealed the player’s departure from Benfica. Only bureaucratic details remain for the deal to be closed.

An official representative of the Portuguese club traveled to Brazil to settle the final details of the sale with Everton’s representatives. The business should turn around 16 million euros (14 million euros fixed and 2 million euros for goals achieved).

Once reluctant, the 26-year-old forward was convinced this week to return to Brazilian football, especially as he has an advantageous contract valid for five seasons (until 2027). I also knew that there would be no space at Luz with the arrival of German coach Roger Schmidt, ex-PSV Eindhoven.

Two seasons ago in Portugal, where he arrived in exchange for 20 million euros after seven years at Grêmio, Everton is an old target of Rubro-Negro, with whom he came to talk in January – the agreement did not advance because the carioca club had a outstanding debt with the Central Bank.

David Neres is the replacement

The transfer of Everton Cebolinha to Flamengo will accelerate the advanced talks that Benfica has with another Brazilian: David Neres. There is already a verbal agreement between all parties, including Shakhtar Donetsk, with whom the striker has a contract until 2026. The completion of the ex-São Paulo’s deal depended on the departure of a player from the attack.