Flamengo and Benfica agree, and Everton Cebolinha is close to reinforcing Rubro-Negro

Everton Cebolinha has everything to become a football player Flamengo in the next days. In Rio de Janeiro, the board of Gávea agreed the terms of the purchase of 100% of the economic rights of the attacker with representatives of the benfica for 13.5 million euros (R$ 71 million), with a further 2.5 million euros (R$ 13 million) to be paid for stipulated targets. Now all that remains is the signing of the five-year bond and the official announcement.

Everton Cebolinha is an old desire of Flamengo, who, at the beginning of the season, tried to sign the striker on loan. Talks have resumed for this second transfer window, which will open on July 18, but with the Portuguese club accepting to negotiate the Brazilian only permanently, with the aim of recovering part of the investment made in 2020, of 20 million euros.

The talks progressed over the last few weeks and, with the presence of Rui Pedro Braz, director of Benfica, and Márcio Cruz, one of the entrepreneurs of Cebolinha, in Rio de Janeiro, the parties reached an agreement.

Signed in 2020 for 20 million euros, Cebolinha arrived at Benfica under great expectations. In 95 games, the forward scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists, but he was unable to maintain the level of performance he had in Grêmio’s days – which also led him to the Brazilian national team.