Flamengo closes two signings after the arrival of coach Dorival Júnior | Flamengo

Published 06/15/2022 12:45

Rio – Flamengo had to go to the market to reinforce its coaching staff after the departure of coach Paulo Sousa and the arrival of Dorival Júnior. According to the portal “UOL”, Rubro-Negro agreed to hire professionals Michael Minthorne and Tadashi Hara.

Michael had already worked at Flamengo as a consultant when the club had a partnership with the company EXOS. At the time, he was one of those responsible for implementing the Center of Excellence in Performance. Now, he will be hired directly by Rubro-Negro and scientific coordinator who will manage the area of ​​physical preparation and physiology.

Already Tadashi Hara was working at Athletico-PR and arrives to reinforce the physiology team. He arrives well recommended to the team from Rio de Janeiro and should start his work at Ninho do Urubu this Wednesday.

Flamengo is still evaluating the hiring of a goalkeeper coach. Even satisfied with the work of Thiago Eller, the club is studying some possibilities. Flavio Tenius, ex-Botafogo, is one of the names speculated.