Flamengo has partial tickets sold below expectations for the duel against Cuiabá for the Brasileirão

This Wednesday (15th), the Flamengo faces Cuiabá, at 20:30, at Maracanã, for the twelfth round of the Brazilian championship. And unlike the games played at Maracanã, the duel can be against Mengão without many fans in the stadium. The team’s phase is not good, and after defeating Internacional in the weekend round, the team occupies the sixteenth place in the leaderboard, with 12 points, the same as the first place in the relegation zone, Botafogo.

According to Globoesporte.com, so far, only 25,500 tickets have been sold in advance, a number well below expectations, as the fans of the Flamengo he always sells more tickets well in advance and in almost every game he shows up in force at the stadium to support the team.

For the duel against Cuiabá, Dorival Júnior’s second in command of Mengão and important in the classification of the Brazilian Championship, the coach will have Arrascaeta back on the team. The Uruguayan returns after spending three rounds on account of playing for the Uruguay national team in matches valid for FIFA dates.

Flamengo’s probable lineup to seek the three points at home should have the following players: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Pablo, David Luiz and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

This will be the first meeting between Flamengo fans and coach Dorival Júnior on his return to the Club. The coach debuted in command of the team against Internacional, away from home, when they lost 3-1. The coach arrived in the team after the dismissal of the Portuguese Paulo Sousa, who had not been pleasing the red-black board after bad results and a troubled environment .