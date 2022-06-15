Flamengo rehires American and brings physiologist from Athletico

The dismissal of Paulo Sousa meant not only the need for a change in command at Flamengo, but also the reassembly of practically the entire coaching staff, as the Portuguese brought six professionals with him.

This week, the club agreed to the return of Michael Minthorne, who was a consultant for Fla when EXOS had an agreement with Rubro-Negro.

From now on, Minthorne is no longer linked to the high performance consultancy, becoming just an employee of the club. He received the approval of the doctor Márcio Tannure. He was one of those responsible for the implementation of the Center of Excellence in Performance. In this new passage, the professional will be a scientific coordinator responsible for managing the area of ​​physical preparation and physiology.

Another reinforcement for the staff was physiologist Tadashi Hara, who was at Athletico. The professional arrives well recommended and will be integrated into the day to day today (15).

Rubro-Negro maps out the possibilities to bring in a new goalkeeper coach to replace Paulo Grilo, but the club is satisfied with the performance of Thiago Eller.

With the rope around his neck in the Brazilian, the Rubro-Negro faces a key game tonight (15). At Maracanã, the team receives a visit from Cuiabá at 8:30 pm. With 12 points, Fla is 16th in the table.