Flamengo surprises and accepts to sell player considered “non-negotiable”

While waiting for Everton Cebolinha, from Benfica, Flamengo may have some departures for the middle of this year, when a new business opportunity opens up in Brazilian football. Striker Bruno Henrique, 30 years old, is one of the names that may come out. But not the only one.

To count on Cebolinha, Flamengo can pay up to R$85 million euros for its football. The Portuguese media reports that the parties have reached an agreement, leaving only details for Flamengo to be able to announce the name of the player.

While Cebolinha stays close to the club, Pedro can leave. The striker, Gabriel Barbosa’s reserve, changes from ‘untouchable’ to ‘negotiable’. Fla doesn’t see the player as it used to, and a departure could happen as early as July, with the opening of the window. Also according to sources, there are thoughts that Pedro was a disappointing signing.

At the beginning of the year, Palmeiras became very interested in Pedro’s football. The current champion of Libertadores went with everything to get him out of the rival in Rio, but Fla braked in front of the proposal of 20 million euros of the São Paulo club.

Pedro, from Flamengo, in the market

On the market, Pedro’s value is 10 million euros – well below what Palmeiras intended to pay for their football.