Flamengo vs Cuiabá; predictions of a game where both teams try to escape the relegation zone

Despite the difference in budgets between the teams, Flamengo and Cuiabá have the same number of points in the classification

Flamengo vs Cuiabá. The first rounds of the Brazilian Championship are not going well for Flamengo. The team from Rio de Janeiro has already changed coaches, replacing the Portuguese Paulo Sousa with Dorival Jr., but has not managed to add many points and is having a complicated campaign. The chance to resume winning ways is this Wednesday (15), at 8:30 pm, at Maracanã, against Cuiabá, however, the opponents are also thirsty for triumphs in this match valid for the 12th round.

On betting sites like Betfair, Flamengo has a big advantage. The red-black team is in 16th position in the championship standings, with 12 points in 11 games, just one position away from the dreaded relegation zone and tied in the number of points with Botafogo and Cuiabá itself, who are in the Z4. In the last three games the team from Rio lost to Fortaleza, Bragantino and Internacional.

Faced with Cuiabá’s budget for the national competition, the team’s campaign is not the worst. António Oliveira’s men are in the relegation zone, with the same 12 points in 11 games for Flamengo, losing positions only in the tie-breaking criteria. In the last three rounds, “Dourado” lost to América-MG, beat Corinthians and drew with Bragantino.

Flamengo’s big news for this match is the return of Uruguayan midfielder Arrascaeta. The other news from Dorival Jr’s team are the laps of Pablo, Ayrton Lucas and João Gomes. In Cuiabá, the absence of defender Alan Empereur is one of the casualties, but midfielder Valdivia will be listed again after serving automatic suspension, however, he must start on the bench.

Flamengo vs Cuiabá: How much do betting sites pay?

A Flamengo win is at odds of @1.3 on betting sites like Betfair. A win for Cuiabá earns players a prize of @10.0. A tie is always a betting option and in this case it has odds of @5.0.