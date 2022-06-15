Flamingo at the top! See the ranking of the biggest fans in Brazil – Lance

Flamengo is the Brazilian club with the biggest fans in Brazil in 2022. This is what a survey by Sports Track points out, in a report by the consultancy Convocados, in partnership with XP. The survey takes into account the years 2018, 2020 and 2022, and also brings the average size of each crowd between 1993 and 2022. Check out the top 10! Throw! galleries

Sports Track listened to between 2,200 and 2,250 people over the age of 16, at the end of 2021, in digital form. In the gallery, clubs are listed in ascending order according to 2022 fan percentage.

10th place: Cruzeiro – Percentage of Brazilians who support Cruzeiro in 2018: 4.5% – Percentage of Brazilians who support Cruzeiro in 2020: 3% – Percentage of Brazilians who support Cruzeiro in 2022: 2.8% – Average between 1993 and 2022: 3.4%

9th place: Internacional – Percentage of Brazilians who support Internacional in 2018: 3.1% – Percentage of Brazilians who support Internacional in 2020: 3% – Percentage of Brazilians who support Internacional in 2022: 2.9% – Average between 1993 and 2022: 2.6%

8th place: Santos – Percentage of Brazilians who support Santos in 2018: 3.2% – Percentage of Brazilians who support Santos in 2020: 2.9% – Percentage of Brazilians who support Santos in 2022: 3, 3% – Average between 1993 and 2022: 2.7%

7th place: Atlético-MG – Percentage of Brazilians who declared support for Atlético-MG in 2018: 3.1% – Percentage of Brazilians who declared support for Atlético-MG in 2020: 3.2% – Percentage of Brazilians who declared support for Atlético-MG Atlético-MG in 2022: 3.7% – Average between 1993 and 2022: 2.7%

6th place: Vasco – Percentage of Brazilians who support Vasco in 2018: 5.9% – Percentage of Brazilians who support Vasco in 2020: 5% – Percentage of Brazilians who support Vasco in 2022: 4.1% – Average between 1993 and 2022: 4.8%

5th place: Grêmio – Percentage of Brazilians who support Grêmio in 2018: 4.2% – Percentage of Brazilians who support Grêmio in 2020: 5.1% – Percentage of Brazilians who support Grêmio in 2022: 4, 7% – Average between 1993 and 2022: 3.6%

4th place: Palmeiras – Percentage of Brazilians who support Palmeiras in 2018: 9% – Percentage of Brazilians who support Palmeiras in 2020: 9% – Percentage of Brazilians who support Palmeiras in 2022: 9% – Average between 1993 and 2022: 6.5%

3rd place: São Paulo – Percentage of Brazilians who support São Paulo in 2018: 10.9% – Percentage of Brazilians who support São Paulo in 2020: 11.2% – Percentage of Brazilians who support São Paulo in 2022: 11.5% – Average between 1993 and 2022: 7.8%

2nd place: Corinthians – Percentage of Brazilians who support Corinthians in 2018: 15.8% – Percentage of Brazilians who support Corinthians in 2020: 18.7% – Percentage of Brazilians who support Corinthians in 2022: 18% – Average between 1993 and 2022: 13.4%