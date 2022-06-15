Follow THESE steps and pay up to 65% less on your electricity bill

Saving on the electricity bill is the desire of many Brazilians, especially with high inflation. But did you know that it is possible to reduce up to 65% on your energy bill every month? Find out more about the program below Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE).

Who can participate in the Social Tariff?

Basically, the criteria that make a family eligible for the program include:

Families enrolled in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) with a per capita family income less than or equal to half a minimum wage (R$ 606);

People with disabilities and elderly people aged 65 or over who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC);

Families enrolled in CadÚnico with a monthly income of up to 3 minimum wages (R$ 3,636) and who have a member with a disease or disability in the residence that requires the continuous use of appliances, equipment or instruments that, for their operation, demand consumption of electricity.

How are energy bill discounts calculated?

The amount applied by the Social Tariff varies according to the monthly consumption of each family’s residence. It varies from 10% to 65%, as long as residents do not exceed the consumption limit of 220 kWh.

Check the table below:

Monthly consumption discount percentage up to 30 kWh 65% From 31 kWh to 100 kWh 40% From 101 kWh to 220 kWh 10%

On the other hand, indigenous and quilombola families registered in CadÚnico can receive a discount of up to 100%, if the consumption limit reaches 50 kWh/month. See the table below for the group:

Monthly consumption discount percentage up to 50 kWh 100% From 51 kWh to 100 kWh 40% From 101 kWh to 220 kWh 10%

How to get access to the Social Rate?

The registration of eligible families in the Social Tarifa program is done every month and automatically. The procedure takes place through the crossing of data from the systems of the Ministry of Citizenship and energy distributors.

Those who are already part of the program must be aware of the criteria established by law, in addition to always keeping the data updated in CadÚnico so as not to lose the right to the benefit.