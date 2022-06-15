For Bill Gates, Cryptocurrencies And NFTs Are ‘100% Based On The Fool’s Theory’ – Money Times

bill Gates never been a fan of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it’s the billionaire criticized these markets at a TechCrunch climate conference on Tuesday.

Gates said the assets are “based on the fool’s theory,” which is the idea that investors can make money if they buy overvalued assets, because there will always be someone “sillier” willing to pay even more for those assets.

The theory has worked for cryptocurrency and NFT investors and traders to a certain extent, just remember November 2021 when the bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time high of $69,000, he said.

However, since then the crypto market has suffered from consecutive drops, losing $2 trillion in market value, and bitcoin hitting the $20,000 mark this Wednesday (15).

“Obviously expensive digital images of monkeys are going to improve the world immensely, and that’s pretty amazing,” he said. bill Gatessarcastically, referring to the collection of NFTs Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), which attracted celebrities and billions of dollars from the market.

“I’m used to asset classes like a farm, where there’s production, or a company, where products are made,” he said.

As an asset class, cryptocurrencies and NFTs, “are 100% based on the theory of the dumbest, that someone will always pay more than me, and that they have, at their core, this anonymity of avoiding taxation or any kind of government rule,” he added. bill Gates.

Bill Gates Prefers “Results That Have Value”

the founder of Microsoft (MSFT) also said that he is not involved in any way with cryptocurrencies.

according to decryptthis is not the first time the billionaire has criticized the crypto market.

In May, during a question and answer session on Reddit, bill Gates said that he does not invest in cryptocurrencies, because he prefers to invest in “things that have results with value”.

“Companies’ value is based on how they produce great products. Crypto value is just what someone else has decided someone else will pay, so it doesn’t add to society like other investments do,” he said at the time.

*With information from Business Insider

