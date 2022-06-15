Former F1 critics ‘scene’ of Hamilton’s pain and suffering in Baku; see

Load audio player

Winner of five GPs in the formula 1former pilot and current commentator John Watson criticized the British Lewis Hamiltonfrom Mercedes, after seeing the seven-time world champion suffering from pain from the porpoising after the Azerbaijan GP.

“He should be more careful and not pantomime,” Watson told the British newspaper. daily mail, hinting that Hamilton made ‘drama’ in Baku. “Yes, I think driving F1 cars is very difficult and at 37 your bones are not so ‘ready’ for discomfort. Lewis has to discover this world for himself. He dominated with Mercedes for seven years and for all this time, he hasn’t suffered much. Now George Russell (British teammate of Hamilton) seems to be doing much better.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“Maybe he should prioritize things differently, spend less time flying (travelling) and more time in the gym,” concluded the 76-year-old Northern Irish veteran, who has raced in 154 (152 starts) F1 GPs.

John Watson (right) alongside Alain Prost Photo by: Motorsport Images

Watson raced in the top category of world motorsport from 1973 to 1983 and in 1985, passing through teams Brabham (1973 to 1974 and 1977 to 1978), Surtees (1975), Lotus (1975), Penske (1975 to 1976) and McLaren (1979). to 1983 and 1985), being placed third in 1982.

