From anarchists to anti-fascists: political art on the walls of an Italian village – 06/15/2022

There are special places in Sardinia that are far from its white sand beaches, bathed by the emerald sea and famous all over the world. One of them is Orgosolo (orgósolo is called) where the footprint is quite different: the immersion is in the art, history and culture of the Sardinian people, represented in murals painted on the walls of the city by Italian artists and from other countries.

In a colorful open-air exhibition, in different styles, the paintings cover walls and facades of the village built during the Middle Ages and surrounded by the exuberant nature of the Supramonte, limestone mountains and vegetation in the central-eastern region of Sardinia.

Mural in Orgosolo: they became an attraction in this Sardinian village Image: Getty Images

History of Murals

The first mural in the village with around 4500 inhabitants was painted in 1969 by the anarchist theater group Diòniso, from the mainland. In it, Sardinia did not appear on the map of Italy, as a criticism of its insignificance in the Italian political game, which succumbed to North American imperialism.

But it was not until 1975 that the paintings began to color the walls of Orgosolo, when art education teacher Francesco Del Casino, from the local school, took students to the streets, with paints and brushes, to create panels in celebration of the thirtieth anniversary. of Liberation from Nazifascism and in honor of the Italian resistance.

Mural in Orgosolo, Sardinia Image: Getty Images

From there, new murals were created with manifestations on the history and culture of the Sardinian people and expanding the themes to politics and human rights.

With figures and texts, the murals criticize rulers of Italy and the world, condemn capitalism and its consequences, the dictatorship, talk about the lives of peasants, the women who produce and weave silk in the region and the struggle of its people in the past. , to defend the lands confiscated by the government. Scroll through the gallery and see some of the arts found from the village:

1 / 10 Disclosure two / 10 Disclosure 3 / 10 Disclosure 4 / 10 Disclosure 5 / 10 Disclosure 6 / 10 Disclosure 7 / 10 Disclosure 8 / 10 Disclosure 9 / 10 Getty Images 10 / 10 Disclosure

A tour of the murals

Just a stroll along Corso Repubblica, Orgosolo’s main street, reveals the strength of the murals. But curiosity extends the steps to cross streets, stairways and alleys.

Where you walk there are paintings. Some show the strong colors of used pigments, others fade, weathered by rain, wind and snow. There are those that have been recovered, but others — such as the first mural by the Diòniso group — no longer exist because of demolitions, works or because they have not withstood time.

Beyond walls: the arts also dominate building facades Image: Getty Images

A large number of murals speak of the past, but there are demonstrations about current events, such as the protest against the arrest of Julian Assange, painted in Caduti in Guerra square.

On a stroll through the center, it is possible to see, on the facade of a private building, the painting that evokes the bombing of the presidential palace in Chile and the death of President Salvador Allende.

Tribute to Salvador Allende, in Orgosolo, Sardinia Image: Disclosure

On another wall, the mural highlights women’s struggle for equality in the family and at work. Another, from 1978, shows a woman and child with an expression of terror to protest against the presence of American bases in Sardinia.

Mural in Orgosolo, Sardinia Image: Disclosure

There are guides in the city that guide visits, but buying publications about the paintings in local shops and wandering aimlessly to identify them can also be a good option.

But be careful: on hot days it is advisable to carry a bottle of water in your backpack or purse to face the ups and downs in the alleys and stairs.

Image: Disclosure

What to see in the village

In addition to the murals, Orgosolo offers more interesting attractions. In addition to great options for trails through rocks and canyons and gastronomy, there is a lot of history.

On the creation of silkworms, for example, for the production of Su lionzu, a scarf that traditionally wraps the face of brides at weddings. Or about “canto a tenore”, a style of polyphonic folk singing that emerged among the shepherds of Sardinia and is considered an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by Unesco.

View of Orgosolo, Sardinia Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How to get

Orgosolo is about 200 kilometers from the capital Cagliari, 150 kilometers from Alghero and 120 kilometers from Olbia.

Public transport in Sardinia is not a big deal. There are few train lines and they do not reach the city. Buses do not have many schedules and the journey sometimes includes vehicle changes, which can more than double the time on the road.

Despite being more expensive, renting a car makes the trip faster and more comfortable. The roads in Sardinia are good and the only obstacles are the works being carried out that confuse the GPS.