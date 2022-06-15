Gabigol’s former teammate at Santos wins last spot and takes his country to another World Cup

THE Qatar World Cup 2022 has started. Despite the games officially being held only from November, the climate of the world already spreads to the four corners of the globe. If until today, before 16:00, there was still a spot for the competition, now the 32 countries are defined going to the Middle East at the end of the year.

Yesterday Australia beat Peru on penalties, qualifying for the Cup. This Tuesday (14), it was New Zealand’s turn to say goodbye to the fight for the vacancy. In the dispute with Costa Rica for the last place for the world, it was better for the Central American team. The score would be opened with a goal from Joel Campbell, ex-Arsenal, in the 2nd minute of the 1st half. The Oceania team even scored the equalizing goal, in the 38th minute of the 1st stage, but the annulment for offside led Kaylor Navas and company to glory.

The Costa Rican number 10, who would come off the bench at halftime to enter the match, is an old acquaintance of Brazilians. Bryan Ruiz had a short stint at Santos, where he played a few times in 2018 alongside Gabigol. Without leaving much to be missed in the villagethe athlete takes his country to the third World Cup in a row, the sixth in history.

With the 32 selections defined, the Costa Rica will face in the first phase to SpainO Japan and the Germany. In one of the most difficult groups in this edition of the tournament, the Caribbean team will need to be inspired by the 2014 World Cup to try to qualify. At the time, the Costa Ricans beat Uruguay and Italy, in addition to pulling out a draw against England, which resulted in the leadership of group D.