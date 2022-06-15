Germany humiliates Italy, breaks historic taboo, wins the first group and embolizes once in the Nations League

Italy left the lead of the group, while Germany remained alive in the key

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

In a duel of the fourth round of group 3 in the Uefa Nations Leaguea Germany humiliated Italy at Borussia Park 5-2 on Tuesday.

Kimmich opened the scoring in the 10th minute, Gundogan added a penalty in stoppage time, and Thomas Muller scored the third in the 6th minute of the final period. Then Werner scored twice. At the end of the match, Gnonto and Bastoni scored Azzurra’s goals.

The game was a real massacre for Germany, which could have extended the score even further and thrashed the current Euro Cup champions in a more humiliating way.

The result breaks a historical taboo, as Germany had never beaten Italy in official games until then. There were 10 matches, with 4 triumphs for Italy and 6 draws.

Championship status

In group 3 of the First Division of Nations, Germany now goes to 6 points, moves up to second place, behind Hungary (7), and leaving Italy in third (5).

next games

Italy return to play on September 23 at home against England in a crucial game for their qualification aspirations. On the same date, Germany welcomes Hungary.

Datasheet

Germany 5 x 2 Italy

GOALS: Kimmich, Gundogan, Muller, Werner 2x (ALE); Gnonto and Bastoni (ITA)

ITALY: Donnarumma; Calabria, Mancini, Bastoni and Spinazzola; Cristante, Frattesi (Caprari) and Barella; Politano (Luiz Felipe), Gnonto and Raspadori (Scalvini) Coach: Roberto Mancini

GERMANY: Neuer; Klostermann, Rüdiger, Süle (Tah) and Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan and Müller (Musiala); Hofmann (Gnabry), Werner (Nmecha) and Sané. Coach: Hansi Flick