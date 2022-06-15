Google Duplex arrives in Brazil to automate voice calls

Google announced, on Tuesday (14), the arrival of Google Duplex technology in Brazil. Introduced to the world in 2018 during Google I/O, the tool uses artificial intelligence and a rich database to automate phone calls in order to perform tasks such as updating information from commercial establishments on the internet and buying movie tickets.

Duplex uses natural conversation — like any other human — to interact in voice calls. The first application of the tool will be to maintain company information in the Company Profile, a section integrated with Maps and the search engine, in which details about opening and closing times of establishments registered on Google will be adjusted.

With the technology in the testing phase, Google claims to make about 200 calls a day using Duplex and more than 50,000 Brazilian companies have already been contacted by artificial intelligence.

Online service

The second implementation, the one most interesting to the general public, is the automation of telephone tasks for consumers. In this case, Duplex acts in a similar way to what was presented at Google I/O 2019: making the service request by phone alone.

Automated service takes place through Google Assistant reinforced with Duplex AI (Image: Reproduction / Google)

“The feature will allow people to buy movie tickets directly from Search,” Google explained in press releases. “When searching for a movie in theaters and then clicking on the time of the desired session, the option to purchase through the Assistant appears”, he concluded.

This function is being tested in partnership with the Ingresso.com platform, which sells tickets to partner cinemas present in several Brazilian cities. In the future, this same resource will serve for citizens to consult the polling place of the elections directly through Busca, in which the Assistant (reinforced with Duplex) will give a step-by-step guide to consult information from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

“Completing tasks online can sometimes be difficult and time-consuming. Simply purchasing a movie ticket may require you to browse more than ten web pages and fill out various forms with personal and payment details. With Duplex on the Web, these actions become much easier and faster”, said the head of Google Assistant partnerships in Latin America, Marco Oliveira.

Availability

Google Duplex currently makes calls in 11 countries: Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, United States, France, Great Britain, Japan, Mexico and New Zealand. Google doesn’t go into details about the feature’s availability, but considering that access to it is still experimental, the tool’s reach is probably still limited – so it’s possible that only a portion of users have access to the feature.