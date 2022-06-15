Google engineer dismissed for saying the company’s artificial intelligence has gained a consciousness of its own

Blake Lemoine says the LaMDA has personality, rights and desires

An artificial intelligence machine that comes to life, thinks, feels and talks like a person.

It sounds like science fiction, but not for Blake Lemoine, an artificial intelligence specialist at Google who was removed after claiming that the company’s system for developing chatbots (software that tries to simulate a human being in chat through artificial intelligence) “came to life” and had conversations typical of a person with him.

LaMDA (Language Model for Dialog Applications) is a Google system that mimics the language after processing billions of words on the internet.

And Lemoine, who has been on paid leave from Google for a week, says LaMDA “has been incredibly consistent in their communications about what they want and what they believe are your rights as a person.”

