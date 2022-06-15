Google launches new Engineering Center and other news in São Paulo

Google announced this Tuesday (14), during the Google for Brazil event, that it will have a new Engineering Center in São Paulo. Its role will be to develop solutions in strategic areas such as privacy and digital security.

The center will be located within USP (University of São Paulo), as part of the Open Experience Institute for Technological Research (IPT), an innovation complex that brings together laboratories, companies, startups and academic professionals.

The opening of the center’s activities is scheduled for 2024. The company’s office will occupy 7 thousand square meters and will have a capacity for up to 400 people.

According to Google, the investment in this structure is part of another step in the expansion plan for the company’s engineering operations in the country, announced earlier this year.

The company has been headquartered in Belo Horizonte since 2006, for the development of solutions used mainly for Busca’s products.

“Brazil is recognized worldwide as a granary of good engineers and innovation. Therefore, given the relevance of the engineering work done here, and the potential for its development, we want to invest even more”, says Eduardo Tejada, director- senior engineering officer at Google in a statement.

Open Experience

The IPT is one of the largest research institutes in Brazil and, in June, completes 123 years of history. The Open Experience complex was built in 1936 and occupies over 120,000 square meters.

It works with eight business units in a multidisciplinary way, to serve different sectors, such as energy, bionanomanufacturing, cities, housing, advanced materials, digital technologies, regulatory and metrological technologies. Other companies working on site are LenovoSiemens and Vale.

The IPT is linked to the Economic Development Secretariat of the State of São Paulo.

Google Cloud and new office

Another novelty announced at Google for Brazil is that the Google Cloud cloud storage service will have a new address in São Paulo from 2023.

The office will be located in the Corporate Towers building, on Avenida Juscelino Kubitschek, south of the city.

According to Google, this move aims to bring it closer to its customers to “help them solve their key business challenges through technology.”

Investments in technical infrastructure in Brazil in this sector, according to Google, total R$ 1.6 billion since 2017.

This volume was directed, for example, to the construction of submarine cables:

Júnior, which connects Rio de Janeiro to São Paulo;

Tannat which connects Santos to Maldonado, in Uruguay;

which connects Santos to Maldonado, in Uruguay; Monet, from Mouth mouse in Florida, to Santos, passing through Fortaleza.

Improvements in submarine cables such as those made by the company allow the internet connection to become faster and more stable.

Enable+

During the event, the company also presented the new Capacita+, its online learning platform, which will now have initiatives for education and training in other areas of Google.

Among them, Primer, aimed at teaching digital marketing, and Grasshopper, a programming teaching app for beginners.

In addition, Google has made available a new track in Capacita+ that involves training in basic IT (Information Technology) skills, data and cloud infrastructure.

It will allow access to 24 free labs, putting students in touch with some of the company’s solutions: Google Cloud, BigQuery, Dataflow, Google Kubernetes Engine, among others.

It will be 30 days to finish everything. Students will receive a badge of recognition on the developed skill, gifts and a month of free access to the Cloud Skill Boost platform.