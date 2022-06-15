Government of Portugal facilitates visa for foreigners looking for work – Mundo

The Portuguese government approved last Wednesday (15), at the Council of Ministers, a new typology of visaintended for looking for work. The document, according to the international press, facilitates entry in Portuguese territory of foreign people who want to work there for a maximum of six months.

The visa withdrawal process for foreigners who attend the University education and wish to work in Portugal. “Above all, there is a facilitation in issuing visas”, says the newspaper TSF.

The aim, according to other Portuguese periodicals, is to overcome the shortage of manpower in the country. However, the government denies that it is looking for “cheap labour”. According to Ana Catarina Mendes, Deputy Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, the intention is even to raise the minimum wage “for all who come here and who are here”.

Residence visa

In addition, the Portuguese government decided to authorize the granting of a temporary stay or a residence visa for the exercise of subordinate or independent activity to professionals who provide remote service outside the country, the so-called “digital nomads”.

legalize family

Another novelty announced was that foreign citizens who live in Portugal and intend to take their family to live together will be able to do so without having to be legalized beforehand.

“The idea is that the person can call the family and everyone can benefit from the visa”, said Ana Catarina Mendes.