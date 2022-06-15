Grêmio confirms injuries to Edilson and Elkeson, who saw casualties for Serie B sequence | Guild

Edilson and Elkeson are the newest absences from Grêmio this season. On Wednesday afternoon, the club confirmed that both players had suffered injuries. The right-back had the problem in his right thigh, while the striker had it on the left.

The medical department avoided setting a deadline for the return of both. Just said that the duo undergoes physical therapy sessions.

Edilson felt pain in the region in a sprint, at 33 minutes of the second half in the match last Monday, against Sport (tie at 0 to 0). At the same moment he asked to be substituted and left the field for Jhonata Varela, improvised on the right wing.

Elkeson, who started the game as a starter in the place of Diego Souza, suspended, left the field in the 31st minute of the second half for Ricardinho to enter, without appearing to have suffered an injury.

1 of 1 Elkeson is Grêmio’s newest casualty — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Elkeson is Grêmio’s newest casualty — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

The Grêmio delegation returned to Porto Alegre on Tuesday and during the re-presentation this afternoon came the confirmation of the injury of the two players. With that, Roger finds himself with a challenge to solve the problem on the side, as Rodrigo Ferreira is also recovering from a muscle injury.

As options for improvisation while maintaining the current three-quarter tactical scheme, Varela and Sarará are the most likely candidates. If the coach changes the formation and returns with a line of four defenders, Rodrigues can enter the side.

For the command of the attack, the expectation is that the coach counts on Diego Souza. The striker has already been released by the medical department after having tonsillitis.

The casualty list still includes Kannemann. The defender was sent off and will be suspended. Bruno Alves, after testing negative for Covid-19, enters the Argentine’s spot.

Grêmio will have two days to prepare the team that faces Sampaio Corrêa, this Saturday. The match is valid for the 13th round of Serie B and starts at 11 am, at Arena, in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

