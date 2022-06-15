Grey’s Anatomy: For Jesse Williams, Series Ends Without Ellen Pompeo

After 18 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, it could be that Ellen Pompeo, interpreter of the protagonist Meredith Grey, is disembarking from the series. But for fans and crew alike, after all this time, the show doesn’t exist without her. Among them is none other than the show’s other star, Jesse Williams.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the actor, who played Jackson Avery, said that if the actress did leave, “it would be a different show.” And he added: “She’s the heart of the show. She’s Grey. So unlikely.”

Williams left the ABC series after 12 seasons, in 2021, but returned for episode 400. Grey’s Anatomy remains one of the most watched medical dramas in the United States, where it is shown on free-to-air TV, and therefore should not be canceled anytime soon.

But the actress and protagonist opened up about the future of the series, in May, when Entertainment Tonight. Ellen said she needs to talk to series creator Shonda Rhimes, and stated that trying to continually reinvent the show is a challenge. For her, the program remains influential and inspiring.

The future of Grey’s Anatomy

“It’s inspired so many generations of healthcare professionals, so I think for young people, it’s really good content, and we’re going to try to keep it up,” the star said. “Not necessarily with me, but it must continue beyond me,” the actress added. “We’ll find someone, or maybe we won’t,” she said, dropping the bombshell.

Everything changes, and given the ongoing success of the series, it could be that it renews itself and changes characters, or moves on to a new one. spin off. But calm down: for now, Grey’s Anatomy continues the production of its 19th season.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, loved by audiences around the world. Whether they watch it live on ABC or broadcast on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” Dana Walden, president of entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said. TV Fanatic.

“We have tremendous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new and untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, address the issues shaping the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans. for years to come,” he added.

“I couldn’t be more excited that we can continue to tell the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all the other doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial for one more season,” Rhimes said. So, at least for now, Meredith Gray fans can breathe a sigh of relief.