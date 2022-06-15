‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Nico Santos, from ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, joins the cast of the sequel

according to deadline, Nico Santosknown for his role in the acclaimed comedy ‘Crazy Rich Asians’has been cast in the long-awaited third volume of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ (via comicbook.com).

Unfortunately, details about her role have not been revealed.

Santos joins the previously confirmed Maria Bakalova (‘Borat: Next Film Tape’).

It is worth remembering that the filming of the long has already been completed!

And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/oVQCIfJjuZ —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

“We have completed the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ trilogy. I love this cast and this crew. They are extremely talented and have beautiful souls. I am so lucky to have them by my side on this journey for nearly a decade.”

The new film will feature Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniela Melchior and Will Poulter.

Remembering that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘ hits theaters in May 23 from 2023.

