Harry Styles lives love triangle in Prime Video movie teaser Rolling Stone

Starring Harry Styles, Emma Corin and David Dawson, My Policeman arrives at streaming at the end of the year

Amazon Prime Videoreleased the first teaser for My Policeman (2022), film starring Harry Styles. In the film, the actor plays a homosexual police officer who has a secret relationship with another man, even though he is married to a woman.

The teaser trailer shows the character of Styles, Tom, divided between the woman Marion (Emma Corrin) and the museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)creating a tension between the three. My Policeman also won the first poster, which shows the singer from “As It Was” wearing a uniform.

+++ READ MORE: My Policeman: Harry Styles appears elegant in the first images of the film

Directed by Michael Grandagewith script of Ron Nyswaner and production of Greg Berlanti movie is based on the book of the same name by bethan roberts and arrives for streaming on November 4 in the United States.

This is not the first job of styles as an actor. The ex-One Direction debuted in cinema with Dunkirk (2017), nominated for Oscarin addition to appearing as Starfox, brother of Thanosin eternal (2021), film by Marvel. This year styles also stars Do not worry, dear, run by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

+++ READ MORE: Harry Styles admits he has ‘a lot of love’ for the members of One Direction

Elvis: Baz Luhrmann explains why Harry Styles didn’t get the role: ‘He’s already an icon’

Harry Styles revealed that he auditioned to play the King of Rock in Elvis (2022) from Baz Luhrmann and now the director has explained why the pop star didn’t get the part. In conversation with the podcast Fitzy & Wippa (via Omelet), filmmaker highly praised the work of stylesbut stated that fame was a decisive factor when choosing the protagonist of the film.

“I don’t just audition, but a very rich workshop with each actor. Harry he is a very talented boy. I would definitely work with him on something. The only problem we found is that he, well… He’s Harry Styles. He is already an icon,” she explained.

+++ READ MORE: Billie Eilish ‘broke the spell’ of Harry Styles feeling lost as a young artist; understand

According to the director, the image of styles how a great pop singer could get in the way of characterization as another such well-known star. Nonetheless, Luhrmann made it clear that he loved working with the British musician and praised his efforts.