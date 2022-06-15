Henrique says he was grateful to Cruzeiro and recalls relegation and accident

photo: Vinnicius Silva/Cruzeiro Henrique won 10 titles with the Cruzeiro shirt The midfielder Henrique says he is grateful for Cruzeiro and for the celestial fans and revealed that he does not bear the hurt of the criticism he suffered when he left Belo Horizonte for Rio de Janeiro, to defend Fluminense. In an interview published by the website “The Players Tribune”, the 37-year-old also commented on the car accident he suffered in 2020 and the relegation of Raposa in 2019.

“Since leaving cruiseI’ve heard so many things… “Ah, Henrique is a mercenary.” These comments, I need to make something very clear: I am very grateful to the club and, mainly, to the Cruzeiro fans. Without their affection, without their support, our relationship would not have worked for so long”, he said.

“It’s because of the respect I have for every fan that I say no, I’m not hurt by what some people say or write about me. They don’t understand the attitudes I had to take. Human beings are like that. It’s a bad thing and forgets all the other good things that someone has done when judging. I know that not all Cruzeiro fans think that way, because many still remember – and make a point of showing it – the great moments that we live together,” he added.

In all, Henrique played 524 games for Cruzeiro (505 official). He won 10 titles: two Brazilian Championships (2013 and 2014), two Copas do Brasil (2017 and 2018) and six Campeonatos Mineiros (2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2018 and 2019). The midfielder, who joined the club in 2008, does not have a contract with SAF do Cruzeiro. Today, he is recovering from a knee injury.

Henrique said he knew Cruzeiro would change his life when he cried after losing the 2009 Copa Libertadores to Estudiantes-ARG. “It’s just that there, in 2009, in that Libertadores, I understood two things. First: for football you cry, because the feeling of the stands is the same as those on the field. We are professionals, but we are also human. We feel it too. Second: that crying showed me that Cruzeiro had arrived to change my life”, he said.

When did you go to saintsIn 2011, Henrique played alongside Neymar, Ganso, Elano and fulfilled a childhood dream, as he was a fan of the beach team. However, he said he missed Cruzeiro.

“See how things are. I supported Santos when I was a child. Playing there was a dream, even more so alongside Neymar, Paulo Henrique Ganso, Elano… I won the Recopa and Paulista, important titles. there was a way. I felt as if I had left a part of myself in Belo Horizonte”, he said.

“I mean, playing for Santos was a great thing for my career, I was fulfilled, but coming back… That’s what God had in store for me. As much as I was reluctant, He put me in football, then took me to the Cruise again,” he added.

titles

Henrique said that the 2013 and 2014 squad were very committed. “Nobody stopped that team. What was different was the quality of the squad as a whole. It was even difficult to point out who was a reserve and who was a starter. When one left, another entered at the same level. In addition to the quality of the group, everyone They were very committed. It did what it did. Brazilian two-time champions”.

In the second championship of the Copa do Brasil, Henrique was already the captain of Cruzeiro. “It was double work to be captain, a big responsibility, but I’m proud, you know? After that, we were champions of the Copa do Brasil in 2017 and 2018. Few people can say that they won two Cups of Brazil as captain. so I must be the only one,” he said.

Cruzeiro relegation

In the year of the relegation, in 2019, Henrique said that the team was not so committed and that Wagner Pires de S, Itair Machado and Srgio Nonato, who are Russians for allegedly committing crimes against Cruzeiro, lacked a gesture.

“It’s just that everything has a good side and a bad side. In 2019, the crisis hit hard. As a captain, you are exposed in these moments. Salary delayed for two months, who was going to talk to the cast? Me. Charge the board? Me . Give satisfaction to the fans? Me. Talk to the press? Me. It’s okay, the game, but some situations start to get too out of your control. In the end, captain is just a symbolic position, he doesn’t have the pen to decide anything ” , said.

“In more than 10 years, I had never had a late salary, for example. Cruzeiro was a well-structured club, but suddenly it was very fragile and without the strength to react”, he added.

On the field, Henrique recalled a game against Grmio in the year of relegation.

“On the field, I’ve never seen such a lack of commitment on the part of some athletes. I remember the day we lost 4-1 to Grmio, in the middle of Independence. At the end of the game, I was dying of rage inside, but I had player of our team laughing with the opponents, in a calm atmosphere, as if we had won the match. That was very disappointing. Changing shirts, greeting a former teammate who is on the other side? Okay, that’s normal. 4-1 at home and the guys leave laughing? I couldn’t accept it”, he said.

“I confess that I lost my cool on several occasions. I know that the captain of the team needs to be political, close his eyes to some things. However, I was at my limit. negative impact of the bad results. It was such an exhausting year that this time, in the relegation game, I couldn’t even wait to get to the dressing room. I started crying on the field, with so much sadness and anger. .

Car accident

In June 2020, the steering wheel was involved in a car accident, in Brumadinho, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The midfielder’s vehicle fell off a cliff at the height of Mirante Jatob, on the road to the Casa Branca district.

“Then came that night. To this day I can’t remember what happened. I was in the car alone, on a road that passes through Serra do Rola Moa. Suddenly, I blacked out. When I regained consciousness, I was trapped inside the overturned car.” , said.

“My car just plummeted 200 meters, flipped down a hill. Firefighters took me through the sunroof. Unbelievable. God acted again, and I survived a sudden fall pretty much intact, no injuries, no brain damage, nothing.” , he added.