Here’s how it turned out: Windows 11 gains tabs in File Explorer and more in beta

As reported by NeoWin, the update that brings the tabs to File Explorer is Insider Beta 22621.160, which also brings significant design improvements. See how it turned out now:

As you can see, the Windows 11 File Explorer now has a new left-side navigation panel with a design that matches the system, in addition to making it easier to see shortcuts and having greater integration with OneDrive.

OneDrive cloud profiles reflect the username associated with the account. The familiar Windows folders that are available by default in the navigation pane are no longer displayed on the PC to keep this view focused on your PC’s drives. When you browse to folders syncing to OneDrive, such as documents, images, etc., the address bar displays the correct path to help bring clarity when your folders are in the cloud versus when they are local to you.

Finally, it must be remembered that since this is an Insider version of the Windows 11 Beta Channel, there are known bugs. This time Microsoft just cited the up arrow on the navigation bar, which is misaligned. The layout will be fixed in a future system update.