‘Hidden Agent’: Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page and more in posters of new Netflix action; Check out!

THE Netflix released beautiful individual posters of ‘Hidden Agent’new action of the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

The posters highlight the rest of the cast, made up of names such as Regé-Jean Page (‘Bridgerton’), Billy Bob Thornton (‘Fast vengeance’), Jessica Henwick (‘Love and Monsters’), alfre woodard (‘Luke Cage’) and Dhanush (‘3’).

Check out:

Enjoy watching:

Ryan Gosling is CIA agent Court Gentry, also known as hidden agent and Sierra Six, and Chris Evans is your psychopathic adversary Lloyd Hansen in this thriller.

Pulled out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned mercenary. But now the tables have turned and he is the target, hunted across the world by Hansen, a former CIA member who will stop at nothing to bring him down. In his favor, Six has the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas). He’s going to need it.

budgeted in $200 millionthe most expensive project on the platform is based on the book series ‘The Gray Man‘, by the author Mark Greaney.

The premiere is scheduled for July, 22.

Watch the trailer and follow the CinePOP on YouTube:

Don’t forget to watch: